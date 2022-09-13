SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Sarika Patel Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Sarika Patel acquired 20,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($27,549.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.40) on Tuesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.00.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

