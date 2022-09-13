SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

