SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.