SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,729 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

