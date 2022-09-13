SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $29.61. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 1,489 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

