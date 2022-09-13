Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 48,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 653,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

