Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 206,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 365,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
