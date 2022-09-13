Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 206,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 365,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 287,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Further Reading

