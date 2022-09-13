Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

