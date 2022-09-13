Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.65% -22.90% 1.24% Aeva Technologies -1,407.47% -27.32% -26.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($0.98) -4.04 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 68.14 -$101.88 million ($0.59) -4.92

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Industries International and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 119.83%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

