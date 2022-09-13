Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Synthomer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 178.53 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company has a market cap of £900.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,014.21.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Synthomer

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other news, insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In the last three months, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

