Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Sysco worth $78,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

SYY stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

