Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

