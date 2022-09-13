The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Andy Kemp Purchases 2,636 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,716 ($44.90) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 904.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,908.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,947.83.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Berkeley Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.