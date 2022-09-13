The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $58,474,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $158.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

