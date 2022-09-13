The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $95,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

