The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.