The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,278 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $87,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,623 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.