Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Contrast

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.42% 9.98% 4.03% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toyota Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.73 $25.37 billion $16.60 8.74 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00

Toyota Motor currently has a consensus price target of $178.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

