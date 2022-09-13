Traders Buy High Volume of Franklin Resources Put Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of 917% compared to the average volume of 981 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,489,461.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,797,805 shares of company stock valued at $58,743,252 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

