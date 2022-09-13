Translational Development Acquisition Corp. Plans $150 Million IPO for September 21st (TDACU)

Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (TDACU) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $188.3 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Translational Development Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a SPAC IPO. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant. This SPAC, or blank-check company, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We intend to focus on industries that complement our management team’s background, and to capitalize on the ability of our management team to identify and acquire a business, focusing on the healthcare or healthcare related industries. In particular, we will target North American or European companies in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors where our management has extensive investment experience. Stone Capital Partners, LLC, is our sponsor. (Note: Translational Development Acquisition Corp. filed its S-1 on Aug. 26, 2022; the company filed confidential IPO documents on June 13, 2022.) “.

Translational Development Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1270 Avenue of the Americas 24th Floor New York, NY 10020 and can be reached via phone at (917) 979-3072.

