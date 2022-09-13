Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 18,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 505% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

