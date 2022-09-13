U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 27,966 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 13,976 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JETS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 349,974 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,123,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 152,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JETS opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

