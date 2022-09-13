Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

