United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 9,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 121,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
United Health Products Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
United Health Products Company Profile
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
