UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $193,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average of $510.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $496.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

