Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 15,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 560,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

