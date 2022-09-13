Vale Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 65,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 38,126 call options.

Vale Stock Up 2.0 %

VALE opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vale

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.