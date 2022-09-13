Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical volume of 4,274 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 829,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

