Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,481 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

