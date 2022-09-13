Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.