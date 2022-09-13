Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.