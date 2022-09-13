Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Financial Analysis

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.45 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.61 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.00

Profitability

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.70% 0.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

