Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 91837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $99,529,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,736,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,083,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

