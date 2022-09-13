Ventyx Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,776 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36,638% compared to the typical daily volume of 13 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 65.0 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

