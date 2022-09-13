VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Down 3.1%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 8,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 101,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

VerifyMe Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

