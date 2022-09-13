Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.48. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 84 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

