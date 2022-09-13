Vinco Ventures Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 83,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average daily volume of 59,773 call options.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 240,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 371.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 262.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 543.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

