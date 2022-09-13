Vinco Ventures Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 83,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average daily volume of 59,773 call options.
Vinco Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vinco Ventures Company Profile
Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.
Featured Stories
