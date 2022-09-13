XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,301 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises approximately 11.0% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 0.49% of XPeng worth $107,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPEV stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

