Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Lifted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,625 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

