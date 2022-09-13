Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Zendesk worth $75,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 40,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Stock Performance

ZEN opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

