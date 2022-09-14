109,452 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

