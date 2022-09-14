109,803 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Gold Fields comprises approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.2 %

GFI stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

