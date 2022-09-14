11,255 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.6 %

TXN stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.