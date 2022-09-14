11,636 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. FMC comprises 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

