11,900 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryder System Stock Performance

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

