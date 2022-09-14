129,644 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

