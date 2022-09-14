13,300 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

