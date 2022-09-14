138,117 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 896,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 6.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.