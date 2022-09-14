143,399 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 143,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,000. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Leidos Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.