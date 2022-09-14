150,580 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

